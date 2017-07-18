Lucky for Life Winner Secures $25,000 A Year For Life

CASPER — WyoLotto TM officials were able to celebrate more than just our state’s birthday on July 10, as they announced the newest Lucky for Life Ⓡ winner, who secured a win of $25,000 a year for life in Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased on July 8 at Maverik located in Casper, Wyo., at 4651 W Yellowstone Hwy.

The newest Lucky for Life winner has lived in the Cowboy state for 17 years. While he’s a casual player, he does choose to play Lucky for Life most often because of its set, annual prize amounts. When he purchased his ticket, the Maverik clerk said, “I am hoping to send someone to Cheyenne.” In which the winner responded he would be glad to go.

Little did he know how prophetic that comment would be. Following Monday’s drawing, he checked the winning numbers on wyolotto.com, and he was certain that the page wasn’t refreshing because his numbers matched. He called his brother to confirm, and when he realized he’d won, he broke into a happy dance!

Winners are given the option of receiving the annuitized payment or selecting a one-time, cash payout. Monday’s winner selected the cash option, which amounts to a one-time payout of $390,000 for this lucky player.

With his winnings, the newest Lucky for Life winner plans to pay down debt and save money to help give his kids a head start. He’ll also be treating his family to a Disney vacation!

“We are so excited to see Wyoming’s first big Lucky for Life player come forward and share what a huge impact this win will have on his family’s life. We hope this is just the beginning for WyoLotto players, and we look forward to more big wins like this across the state!” said Jon Clontz, CEO of Wyoming Lottery Corporation.

To celebrate the sale of the winning Lucky for Life ticket, WyoLotto will be hosting a retailer party at Maverik in Casper on Friday, July 14, from 10:30 to 12:30. Jon Clontz, CEO of Wyoming Lottery Corporation, will be in attendance to celebrate the winning ticket sale, and players are encouraged to attend this event and purchase their own chance to win at any of WyoLotto’s four games: Lucky for Life, Mega Millions Ⓡ , Powerball Ⓡ , and Wyoming’s own Cowboy Draw Ⓡ .

