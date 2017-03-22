Lyle Baird Kofoed (October 15, 1931 - March 12, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Lyle B. Kofoed passed away March 12, 2017, after a brief illness at the age of 85.

He was the son of Clarence Henry Kofoed and Grace Baird Kofoed.

He will now be exploring the universe gardening, golfing, hunting, fishing (in every river, creek, stream and lake), rock hunting and jewelry making, crafting, drawing and reading with his 5 brothers and 4 sisters (Othello (Chub), Orloff (Ole), Lorenzo (Ren), Earl, Clyde, Helen, Valate, dear Alene and Armilla), and one of his triplet sons, Casey. His living sister, Norma Morrison, of Pahrump, Nevada will have to wait for the great Kofoed reunion.

Lyle was the youngest of eleven children and has numerous extended family throughout the west.

Lyle was surrounded by his loving family – his wife Roberta (Bobby) A. Lee, of 52 years, his five children (his son Tracy and his wife Terri, his son Kyle, and the surviving triplets Cody, and Sylene (Kit)), and his two grandchildren (Kaylee and Colter) – not to mention the MANY pets that were drawn to the ultimate beastmaster.

Lyle grew up in Weston/Preston area of Idaho and graduated high school from Preston in 1949.

He went to the University of Utah on a swimming and diving scholarship and joined the Air Force to fight for our country in the Korean conflict, leaving the service as a corporal.

He loved sports and participated in every activity that had a ball, even in the service.

He saw much of the western countryside working for Western Electric and even jousted with a bear in Yellowstone so he could keep his lunch.

He was an electrician by trade and worked for the Beckers fertilizer plant in Soda Springs, Idaho, the State of Idaho maintaining the electrical equipment for Lava Hot Springs pools, and ended with his 18 years of service to Texas Gulf/TG Soda Ash.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date for this good-humored and loving man.

