M and M Transfer Hiring Driver

Pinedale-based business M and M Transfer Inc. is looking for a person to run a garbage pickup route in Pinedale.
Apply Today!
Email mmtransfer307@gmail.com or call Ryan 307-231-1161
Requirements:
- Minimum Class B CDL.
- Must be in very good physical condition.
- Clean driving record.
This job offers:
- Steady, long term employment
- Competitive pay,
- Health insurance.
To Apply:
Please send a copy of your drivers license, contact Info, and a resume if you have one to mmtransfer307@gmail.com or call Ryan at 307-231-1161.
