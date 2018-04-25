M and M Transfer Hiring Driver

By Lillian Palmer -
53
Views

Pinedale-based business M and M Transfer Inc. is looking for a person to run a garbage pickup route in Pinedale.

Apply Today!

Email mmtransfer307@gmail.com or call Ryan 307-231-1161

Requirements:

  • Minimum Class B CDL.
  • Must be in very good physical condition.
  • Clean driving record.

This job offers:

  • Steady, long term employment
  • Competitive pay,
  • Health insurance.

To Apply:

Please send a copy of your drivers license, contact Info, and a resume if you have one to mmtransfer307@gmail.com or call Ryan at 307-231-1161.

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR