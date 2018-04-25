M and M Transfer Hiring Driver

Pinedale-based business M and M Transfer Inc. is looking for a person to run a garbage pickup route in Pinedale.

Apply Today!

Email mmtransfer307@gmail.com or call Ryan 307-231-1161

Requirements:

Minimum Class B CDL.

Must be in very good physical condition.

Clean driving record.

This job offers:

Steady, long term employment

Competitive pay,

Health insurance.

To Apply:

Please send a copy of your drivers license, contact Info, and a resume if you have one to mmtransfer307@gmail.com or call Ryan at 307-231-1161.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.