Maestas Sentencing Continues Tomorrow

GREEN RIVER — The sentencing hearing for George Maestas will continue tomorrow after an emotional day of testimony from firsthand witnesses, law enforcement, first responders, and expert witnesses.

Maestas, 68, of Green River entered no contest pleas to three charges.

Maestas is charged with two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle and one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from the deaths of one-year-old Green River resident, Stella Doak, and 62-year-old resident, Debra DeVries.

Maestas’s vehicle drove into their Green River home on March 10, 2017.

Maestas will be sentenced on October 12th at 9 am.

He could face up to 50 years in prison. Maestas entered a cold plea, a term for when no sentencing agreement has been reached between the prosecutor and defense.