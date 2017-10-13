Maestas Will Serve Max Sentence of 45-50 Years

GREEN RIVER — George Maestas, 68, was sentenced to serve the maximum prison penalty for two felony counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle and one felony count of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury.

Judge Nena James of the 3rd Judicial District handed down the 45-50 year prison sentence, saying that while she can do nothing to undo the loss of life, she can do two things; she can prevent a dangerous man like Maestas from ever doing this again and she can honor the victims by recommending the sentences be served back-to-back.

With that, Judge James said Maestas will serve 18-20 years for the aggravated homicide by vehicle for Debra DeVries, 18-20 years for the aggravated homicide by vehicle for Stella Doak, and 9-10 years for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury.

James went on to say that is her intent for the court to make a statement that the victims be recognized. She said the bad choices made by Maestas, not just that day but the weeks and months beforehand, have had a ripple effect on two families — that of the victims and that of the defendant.

“We can all protect ourselves by avoiding bad places and bad people. Normally I say the only way to protect ourselves is to lock ourselves in our home. Maestas has proved me wrong,” said Judge James. She described that such a thing happening in their own living room as “horrific” and the family’s pain “beyond my comprehension.”

On the morning of March 10, 2017, a group of family members were sitting in their living room chatting and watching 1-year-old Stella Doak playing on the living room floor. The group included great-grandmother Debra DeVries, the child’s grandparents Frank and Suzette Johnson, and the child’s aunt Kylee Johnson.

The family heard a loud crash and suddenly there was a 2005 Mazda Tribute entirely in their living room. Most of the family members were partially pinned underneath the vehicle and the debris. Kylee Johnson was able to extract herself and placed the 911 call.

On the scene, first responders worked to assess the injuries, but had difficulty locating the child in the debris and tight spaces. The fire department attempted to use airbags to lift the vehicle, but they wouldn’t deploy, whether that was due to a weakened sub-floor from the weight of the vehicle or mechanical issues wasn’t known. In the end, 3-4 people from law enforcement and the fire department had to lift the SUV by hand to get to Stella.

Debra DeVries and Stella Doak succumbed to their injuries. Frank Johnson was severely injured, suffering a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a torn tendon in his bicep.

More details on the case and testimonies will be added to this story.