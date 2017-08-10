Mag Chloride Application Planned For Warren Bridge Road Due To Rainy Conditions And Eclipse Traffic

PINEDALE — Due to rainy conditions, the Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office will be applying a magnesium chloride solution to BLM Road 5201, also known as Warren Bridge Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, instead of August 10. The road runs along the Green River north of the Warren Bridge Campground. PFO is applying this solution to the road in anticipation of increased traffic during the upcoming solar eclipse. The treatment will help to stabilize the road surface and reduce the amount of dust that would otherwise be created.

Travelers are advised to avoid this road during and immediately after the application of the solution, as it is difficult to remove from vehicles. Also, driving on the road before the treatment has cured can reduce its effectiveness. If a traveler does drive on the road during treatment, removal of the solution works best while it is still moist using a non-mechanized car wash.

For further information, please contact Tony Brown, Public Affairs Specialist, at (307) 352-0215 or by email at agbrown@blm.gov.