Majhanovich Announces 2018 Reelection Bid

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Dale Majhanovich, a veteran of over three decades of service with the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office, has announced his candidacy for re-election as Sweetwater County Coroner.

A Rock Springs native, Majhanovich graduated from the Rock Springs High School and went on to Western Wyoming Community College and the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, earning two Associate’s degrees. He has been registered with the Conference of Funeral Services Embalming Board since earning his Wyoming State Embalmers License in 1979.

Majhanovich was first appointed a Deputy County Coroner in 1982 and has served as Coroner since 1993. He was nominated in 1997 for membership in the American College of Forensic Examiners and in the same year received recognition by the College as a Diplomate. His status was elevated to that of a Fellow in 2009, a designation limited to a select group of professionals recognized for their demonstrated expertise and knowledge in the forensics field. In 2013 he was recognized along with his Chief Deputy Travis R. Sanders, for their outstanding service on behalf of the victims of crime in Sweetwater County.

A member of the Wyoming Coroner’s Association and the Wyoming Peace Officer’s Associations, Majhanovich has served four terms on the Wyoming Coroner’s Board of Standards. He is a board member of Hospice of Sweetwater County and a member of the Sweetwater County Child Fatality Review Team, the Volunteer Intermountain Organ and Tissue Recovery System, and the Utah Lions Eye Bank. He also serves with the National Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team/National Disaster Medical System, the Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Substance Abuse Coalition

In announcing his re-election bid, Majhanovich affirmed his ongoing commitment to providing caring, dignified, professional service to the people of Sweetwater County. “I’ve demonstrated that commitment throughout my 36 years of service with the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office,” he said, “and it would be a privilege for me to continue that service.”