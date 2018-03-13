Make Folded Book Bunnies Today!

GREEN RIVER — Stop by the Sweetwater County Library in Green River at 6 pm this evening for a chance to make a craft out of folded book pages. Today’s folded book craft is a bunny, just in time for Easter.

folded book bunnies

Learn how to turn an old book into a bunny simply by measuring and folding pages. Books and patterns will be provided.

