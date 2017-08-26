Make Sure Your Child Is Secure During Safety Seat Checkup Event Today

If you are in doubt you can always stop at any manned fire station and the staff will check out your child’s safety seat.

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 will be hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkup Event in Green River at the Harley Davidson Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th.

Troopers and fire fighters will be on hand to inspect car seats and child restraints and educate drivers on proper usage and potential car seat recalls.

“Four out of five car seats are installed improperly and many car seats have recalls that parents are not aware of,” Trooper Joshua Carris said.

“Car seats are very important for the protection of children in a crash and an improperly installed car seat does not offer the full protection it should,” he added.

The event is free and open to the public. Drivers are encouraged to stop by and visit with troopers about driving and car seat safety.