Malcom Floyd Named a Finalist for Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

LARAMIE– Former University of Wyoming football great Malcom Floyd was named one of 18 finalists for the 2018 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. Floyd played at Wyoming from 2000-03 and went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL — all with the San Diego Chargers.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





On Oct. 10, 2017, five inductees will be selected from the group of 18 finalists for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, which will include four players and one coach/contributor. There are 15 players and three coaches/contributors in this year’s group of finalists.

Floyd, a native of Sacramento, Calf., is of Samoan ancestry. He caught 186 passes for 2,411 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during his college career at Wyoming, while averaging 13.0 yards per reception.

Floyd still ranks: sixth in career receptions at Wyoming; eighth in career receiving yards; and eighth in career receiving touchdowns. He caught a single-game best 14 passes vs. San Diego State in 2003, which still ranks as the fifth best single-game performance in school history.

During his 12-year career in the NFL from 2004-15, Floyd caught 321 passes for 5,550 yards, averaged 17.3 yards per reception and scored 34 career touchdowns.

“There are so many worthy candidates to choose from,” said Selection Committee Chairman Dick Tomey. “The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the five members of the Class of 2018.”

“We congratulate the Class of 2018 Finalists,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Each Finalist has made a significant impact on the game of football and is an inspiration within the Polynesian community.”

The five inductees selected on Oct. 10, 2017, will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 19-20, 2018, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawai’i.