Mamalis and Potter Announce Engagment

Samantha Mamalis of Green River and Shane Potter of Rock Springs are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The Bride-elect is the daughter of Sam and Tani Mamalis & Shana Burd of Green River Wyoming.

The Groom is the son of Cory & Elaine Miller of Rock Springs & Darryl Potter of Casper.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The engagement was in June of 2017.

The marriage date is set for August 18, 2018, in Rock Springs with close friends and family.

We’d love to share your engagement or wedding announcement.

Submit them here.