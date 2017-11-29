Mamalis Fighting for Championship Bout at CFFC 69

Nick Mamalis, WWCC Wresting alumni and local MMA favorite steps back into the octagon on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in CFFC 69.

The fight will take place in the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Mamalis, who has competed at the national level of MMA for Bellator, Victory Fighting and other promotions is a Sweetwater County native and was a high school wrestling standout.

Posting on his Facebook page about the fight, Mamalis said, “Time to get back in the cage!”

Nick lives in Green River where he and his wife, Natalie, are raising their family. They have 3 children and twins on the way!

We wish Nick the best as we’re some of his biggest fans!!