Man Charged With Alleged Assault & Battery After Fracturing Another Man’s Jaw

ROCK SPRINGS — On May 25th 2018 at 1:18 am, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in reference to an assault which occurred at 632 2nd St. in Rock Springs.

Upon arrival Officers met with Chance Neilson (21) who had suffered multiple injuries including two fractures of his jaw.

Investigation revealed that Brock Lancaster (22) waited outside Nielson’s home for him to arrive and assaulted Nielson in his driveway causing the injuries.

Lancaster was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Battery.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.