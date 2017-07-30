Man Injured In Motorcycle Wreck Allegedly Was Impaired And Speeding

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a press release issued by Rock Springs Police Department.

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, the driver of a motorcycle was transported to Memorial Hospital yesterday after running a stop sign and colliding with a vehicle.

On July 29, 2017, at approximately 5:14 p.m., Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Gobel and G Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Witnesses say the driver of the motorcycle, Hayden Mitchell, was driving east on Gobel and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of G Street. Hayden collided with a vehicle driving north on G Street and then collided with a stopped vehicle. Hayden was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries, but it was unknown at the time of the investigation the extent of the injuries.

During the investigation, it was learned that Hayden was traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision and is believed to have been driving under the influence. Hayden received five citations including Careless Driving and Driving Under the Influence.

All cited persons are considered innocent until proven guilty.