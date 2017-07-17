Man Searching For Dog Lost During Stopover In Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Lee Hulsey of Stockton, California lost two of his dogs during a stop in Sweetwater County near Wamsutter.

Hulsey was in the process of moving from Denver to Stockton when two of his three dogs bolted.

“I lost two of my dogs while moving from Denver to Stockton, CA when I stopped to let them out for a break. They bolted before I could get their leashes on. I had three dogs in the back of my 4runner, one listened and came back, the other two just ran. A nice family from Denver found one dog a few days later and took her to an animal hospital in Rock Springs. I drove back out from CA to get her and search for her sister, they are litter mates. I have been in Rock Springs since last Wednesday driving all around the desert near Wamsutter, where I lost her.”

If you have any info on the lost dog please contact, Lee Hulsey at (707) 367-5474.