Man Stabbed In Neck On Thorpe Street

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco one man has been arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing another man.

On June 10, 2017 at approximately 9:11 p.m., Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1316 Thorpe Street in reference to a male subject who had been stabbed.

The victim, identified as Mark Deason, said he was stabbed in the neck by the suspect, identified as Levi Rose.

Officers searched the residence and found Levi hiding in the basement.

Detectives were called out to assist with the investigation which resulted in Levi being arrested for Aggravated Assault.

Officers and Detectives worked through the night collecting evidence and speaking with persons involved with the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ken Davis at 307-352-1588.

The victim was initially treated at Memorial Hospital and then transported by ambulance to the University of Utah hospital for additional medical care.