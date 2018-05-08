Man With Evanston Ties Named Person of Interest in Utah Homicide

EVANSTON — The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Evanston Police Department are working with Utah Authorities to locate a Person of Interest with Evanston-area ties.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim in Monday’s homicide was identified as Baleigh Bagshaw, 15 years old. She was on the phone checking in with her mother after arriving home from school, when she was violently attacked.

The person of interest is Shaun French, 24. Utah Authorities have released a picture of the person and his actual vehicle.

Please contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office (307-783-1000) or Salt Lake City Police Department (801-799-3000) if you have seen this vehicle or know the whereabouts of Shaun French.

There is currently an active warrant for Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor. This warrant stems from an earlier encounter with the victim.

French has ties to the Ogden area, Wyoming, or may be headed to Ohio along the I-80 corridor through Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana.

It is believed that French may be driving a 1991 Daihatsu Rocky, camouflage in color.

Vehicle license plate # is Wyoming 19 county 13974.