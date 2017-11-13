Mandros Painting Hiring Administrative Assistant

Mandros Painting is now accepting applications for a full-time Administrative Assistant.
The successful applicant will have met the following criteria:
- Successfully demonstrate above average ability in Microsoft Office Suite
- At least 2 years experience in an office administration role
- Computer savvy, with the ability to learn new systems quickly
- Experience with accounts payable processes and/or systems
- Highly organized
- High attention to detail
- Successfully works in a team environment, putting high emphasis on the success of others
- Professional appearance
- Solid communication skills both written and verbal
- Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise
- Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure
- High school degree
To apply
Individuals interested in applying, please submit resumes to jobs@mandros.net.
**No Phone Calls
Find Mandros Painting on Facebook here.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.