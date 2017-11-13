Mandros Painting Hiring Administrative Assistant

Mandros Painting is now accepting applications for a full-time Administrative Assistant.

The successful applicant will have met the following criteria:

Successfully demonstrate above average ability in Microsoft Office Suite

At least 2 years experience in an office administration role

Computer savvy, with the ability to learn new systems quickly

Experience with accounts payable processes and/or systems

Highly organized

High attention to detail

Successfully works in a team environment, putting high emphasis on the success of others

Professional appearance

Solid communication skills both written and verbal

Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure

High school degree

To apply

Individuals interested in applying, please submit resumes to jobs@mandros.net.

**No Phone Calls

Find Mandros Painting on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.