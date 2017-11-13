0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Mandros Painting Hiring Administrative Assistant

Mandros Painting Administrative Assistant

Mandros Painting is now accepting applications for a full-time Administrative Assistant.

The successful applicant will have met the following criteria:

  • Successfully demonstrate above average ability in Microsoft Office Suite
  • At least 2 years experience in an office administration role
  • Computer savvy, with the ability to learn new systems quickly
  • Experience with accounts payable processes and/or systems
  • Highly organized
  • High attention to detail
  • Successfully works in a team environment, putting high emphasis on the success of others
  • Professional appearance
  • Solid communication skills both written and verbal
  • Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise
  • Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure
  • High school degree

 

To apply

Individuals interested in applying, please submit resumes to jobs@mandros.net.

**No Phone Calls

 

Find Mandros Painting on Facebook here.

 

Mandros Painting

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: