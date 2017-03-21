Mandros Painting Hiring General Laborers

Mandros Painting has immediate openings for General Laborers.

These are entry level positions with Mandros. They will require the safe and diligent completion of entry level tasks assigned as well as assistance with the more complicated or advanced tasks to support the achievement of successful projects.

Apply at their shop located at

4996 WY-374 in Green River.

General Laborer Duties

These are some of the duties that you will be required to perform; this is a fluid environment and at different points in time will require different activities. This is by no means an all-inclusive list.

General – Clean up and maintain safe, tidy and organized work areas, clean up and maintain trucks and equipment, load trucks and trailers, minimize waste and redundancy, be proactive in recognizing and assisting on all steps of our projects, material handling

Safety – Always a safety ambassador, hole watch

Vac – Understanding vac safety, set job site to complete projects safely and efficiently (hoses, pipes, fittings, safety equipment), operate nozzle end of vac hose and all duties that encompass that task, tear down and clean up vac projects

Hydro – Understanding hydro safety, protecting surfaces not to be hydro blasted/water jetted, setting up and tear down/clean up jobs (tools, hoses and equipment), maintaining safe and organized work areas, operate hydro guns and tools

Surface preparation – Understanding surface prep safety, masking and protecting surfaces not to be blasted, pot tending (portable blasters and bulk pots), setting up job sites including staging hoses and equipment, running and maintaining blasting hoses and equipment, solvent cleaning surfaces, pressure washing, steam cleaning, abrasive blasting, cleaning up spent abrasives, clean up and tear down and demobilization of job sites

Coatings – Understanding coating safety, reading and comprehending Material Data Sheets, masking and protecting surfaces not to be coated, setting up equipment, setting up job sites, running and maintaining hose, pot tending, mixing coatings, assisting in trowel and spray operations, cleaning up painting equipment, cleaning and maintaining job sites, handling waste coating materials and solvents

Apply Today

To apply, please stop by our shop at 4996 WY-374 in Green River today, tomorrow, and possibly Thursday if positions still need to be filled.

**No Phone Calls

