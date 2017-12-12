Margaret Ann Chacon Randall (March 9, 1948 - December 9th, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at the University of Utah at the young age of 69.

Margaret was born March 9, 1948, to Joseph Levi and Emma Martinez Chacon in Montrose, Colorado.

She moved to Ogden, Utah as a young girl and graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1966.

She attended data entry classes at Weber State University.

She married Charles Felix Randall in 1967. They later divorced but remained kindred friends.

Margaret was an animal lover and had many pets throughout her life. She opened her home to many types of animals including an orphaned raccoon.

She loved telling stories of her younger days, and she loved to be surrounded by friends and family.

Weekends were spent entertaining friends or country western dancing.

Her door was always open, and she often took in her son’s friends as her own, they adored her like a second mom. She loved spending time growing plants and flowers and doing anything outdoors. In her later days, she enjoyed reading western novels and watching Sunday football, especially the Raiders.

Margaret had two children who she loved with her entire heart. Donnie (Amber), and Preston (Tabitha) Randall, both of Rock Springs. She had five grandchildren who were her pride and joy; Preslee, Alyssa, Mason, Jenna, and Kingston. She had several nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law, and many life-long friends.

She was welcomed to heaven by her parents, her sister Anna Ford, nieces Roberta and Sandy, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Theresa, her father-in-law Felix and mother-in-law Bonnie, and many beloved pets.

We will be celebrating her life at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 16th at The Rock Tabernacle (1218 Elk Street). Tributes in Margaret’s memory can be made to the Red Desert Humane Society.