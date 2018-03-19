Margaret E. Bucknell (November 12, 1934 - March 12, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret E. Bucknell, 83, passed away at her home on March 12, 2018, after a sudden illness.

She was born November 12, 1934, in Ewing, Nebraska, the daughter of Dallas and Catherine Heminway.

Margaret graduated from Orchard High School with the class of 1952. She also attended college and received a bachelors degree in education.

Margaret enjoyed studying the bible and hiking in the outdoors during her younger years.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bucknell and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, and James Bucknell and wife Sandra of Pavillion, WY; brothers George Heminway of Clearwater, Nebraska, Joe Heminway and Jim Heminway both of Omaha, Nebraska; sister Mary Pistillo of Omaha, and one grandson Austin Bucknell of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dallas and Catherine, two brothers Denny and Dallas Heminway and grand-daughters Candice Bucknell and Alizabeth Ratcliff.

Memorial services will take place at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a local church of your choice or to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.