Margaret Williams Evans (February 2, 1917 – June 1, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret Williams Evans was born February 2, 1917, to Clyde Williams and Annie (Judd) Williams in Grantsville, Utah. She passed away June 1, 2017, peacefully, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was the third oldest of eleven children and was raised in Grantsville, Utah.

She is survived by her two children: Craig (Connie) Evans and Tracy (Ken) Wineberg. Six grandchildren – Mac (Cheryl) Evans , Tiffanee (Evans) Miller, Cinnamon Evans, Ernie (Jenna) Evans, Troy Wineberg, Dylan Wineberg and seven great-grandchildren – Isaac Langi, Kaylee Rose Miller (deceased), Bryley Miller, Cohen Evans, Crue Evans, Abram Evans, Stella Evans, and two brothers, Noel Williams and Ross Williams.

Margaret moved to Oakland, California as a young woman and after stints at a doughnut shop and Capwell’s department store, she began work at the Western Pacific Railroad where she met Ernie. She married Ervin Ernest (Ernie) Evans at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland, California in April 1946 and they spent their entire married life in Oakland. Upon Ernie’s death in 1994 she moved to Tooele, Utah and spent many years enjoying the company of her brothers and sisters and many many games of UNO. In 2005 she moved to Green River, Wyoming and lived for several years with her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Connie Evans.

Margaret had a lifelong love for genealogy and spent years working on family history. Ernie would often comment that she acted like she knew ‘all these dead people’ to which mom would just reply that ‘she did.’ She loved quilting, and there was often a quilt frame set up in the basement. She also made cute little tie quilts for each of her grandchildren, which affectionately became known as ‘Grandma Blankets’ and were kept long into adulthood. Unfortunately, one was sacrificed to plug up a broken window on one of Craig’s family road trips, but that’s a story for another day.

Mom loved dancing, and before her marriage, during war time, she and her friends went to dances at the USO in the Bay Area for shows by celebrities, such as Frank Sinatra, and of course dancing. She would later tell stories about how she and her dance partner could clear the dance floor while everyone watched their crazy dance skills. Mom and Dad used to go out dancing frequently until his heart troubles slowed him down.

She loved to travel, and probably her favorite times were road trips with Ernie around the west and midwest. Their debate about whether they ever really visited Lake Ogallala was never settled.

Margaret had a genuine sense of humor and could tease and receive teasing easily. She was able to find the positive in most every situation. Even a couple of months before her passing, she made a joke, causing a nursing aide concern, Tracy to laugh and then respond with a corresponding chuckle of her own and the familiar twinkle in her eye.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life and held several callings, all behind the scenes, as she put it. She hated speaking in public and put it up to the trauma of a misspelled word in a spelling bee in Salt Lake City when she was in high school. She spent years as the Primary ward secretary and as the Mutual secretary. Craig is convinced to this day that she was stalking him at church and once raised his hand in objection to her calling, but alas, his protest was in vain.

Margaret frequently stated that she hoped to live to 100. A final goal that she did indeed achieve.

Graveside Services and interment will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Grantsville City Cemetery, Grantsville, Utah.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, 1150 N 3rd St., Laramie, WY 82072. Online condolences can be left at Fox Funeral Home of Rock Springs Wyoming www.foxfh.com.