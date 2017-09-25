Margery M. Sarcletti (February 16, 1925 - September 21, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Margery M. Sarcletti 92, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Sarcletti was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born February 16, 1925, in Cumberland, Wyoming, the daughter of John T. Kobler and Mary Anna Korpnick.

Mrs. Sarcletti attended schools in Reliance, Wyoming and was a 1943 graduate of the Reliance High School.

She married Walter Sarcletti on December 28, 1947, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Sarcletti enjoyed spending time wither her family and friends.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include one son, Walter Sarcletti Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Anthony, Joseph, and Andrew, two great-grandchildren Mia and Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter Sarcletti Sr., one daughter Marilyn Sarcletti, six sisters; Katherine, Agnes, Arvella, Edna, Helen, and Jerry, two brothers; Rudy and Bill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church,116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 28, 2017, at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour before the vigil service.

The family of Margery respectfully requests that donations be made in her memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, P.O. Box 6038, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

