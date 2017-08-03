On Your Mark, Get Set, Paint!

Gear up contestants!

The 3rd Annual Battle on the Green is Aug. 18.

The Battle will take place during the 13th Annual Art on the Green.

Art on the Green is Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 in Green River at the Expedition Island pavilion. In Addition, events will include the 24-Hour Live Sculpting and 2D Competition.

We are looking for artists to participate in “this battle of the artists” for a chance to showcase their abilities in a timed competition, in front of a live audience.



If you’d like to participate,

Call Katie Duncombe at 307-872-0514.

Calling all Artists for the 2017 Battle on the Green:

Quick draw competition

Win a cash prize sponsored by Trona Valley

Register on or before August 18

$25 to enter

Register online at www.activityreg.com, or call 307-872-0511.

The Battle:

4 – 7 pm

August 18, 2017

Expedition Island in Green River

3 Rounds of 30 minutes

.

To kick off the battle, a theme is randomly chosen. Artists will then have 5 minutes to plan and 30 minutes to create a piece of work. The public will vote and the top half will move on to the next round. There are three battling rounds. Join us as we watch the creative process come to life in front of a live audience.

Winner of Battle on the Green will be crowned Battle Champion and have bragging rights for the next year. They will also receive a cash prize sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

.

General Rules and Information

Battle on the Green competitors will need to provide:

Their own medium: oil, acrylic, pastel watercolor etc.

Their own paint/pencils, and/or brushes.

The City of Green River Will Provide:

A canvas 24″ x 30″

A protected area (tent)

A work table

Competition Rules:

There are 12 spots reserved for competitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each round will consist of a 30-minute battle time in which each competitor will have to create a work of art.

There will be three battle times leading to “Battle Champion.”

Friday night battle rounds as follows: Battle one starts at 4 pm, all 12 competitors battle for a spot in top 6 battle Battle two starts at 5 pm, top 6 competitors battle for a spot in top 3 battle Final battle begins at 6 pm, top 3 competitors battle for Battle Champion Battle winners will be chosen by people’s choice voting. Each contestant will have a container placed in front of their work area and the public will be given tokens to vote on their favorite pieces. The tokens will then be counted for the top spots in each round. The topic for each round will be chosen by the Green River Arts Council. (Example: Round 1 category “Life on the Green”)



Artwork created at the competition may be sold through a silent auction process following the competition. A 20 percent commission of all sales during the competition will be collected by GRAC.

**The Green River Arts Council reserves the right to refuse the display of artwork which is not family oriented.

August 18 – Mandatory battle artist meeting 3:30 pm, Expedition Island pavilion

If you have any questions, please contact Recreation Supervisor Katie Duncombe.

Address: 1775 Hitching Post Drive, Green River

Phone: 307-872-0514