Mary Ann Roberts Hicks (November 20, 1938 - March 30, 2018).

CASPER — Mary Ann Roberts Hicks, 79, of Casper, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.

Mary Ann was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on November 20th, 1938 to the late Chester and Dorothy Roberts. Mary Ann moved to Casper in 1981 to be closer to family and pursue a new career.

Mary Ann was a true trick of all trades and had a truly gifted work ethic. She did jobs ranging from managing the first Taco John’s in Rock Springs to running the Showboat motel in Casper. She worked for many years at Target and made many lifelong friends through her work. She spent her later years working for Office Max from which she retired in 2010. Mary Ann had a love for helping others and did so through Casper College’s GED program after retirement. She raised 7 children and was active in their sports and interests as they grew up. She had a special love for animals especially her cats. She was a terrific seamstress and sewed many of her daughters’ clothes when they were in grade school. She also made sure her sons looked pressed and proper wherever they went. Mary Ann truly was an amazing example of hard work and selflessness.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 46 years, Eugene R. Hicks, Sr., 5 children; Ron McMillan Jr., Eugene Hicks Jr. (Glenda), Davey McMillan (Shanna) all of Casper; Rob McMillan (Leslie), and Dawn Larsen (Ernie) of Rock Springs. She is survived by 9 grandchildren; Jason Wilkinson, Aaron Bradshaw, Jessica McClure, Bobbi Heyborne, Madison Hicks, Savanna Turville, Austyn Palmer, Joe Harrington, Jennifer Harrington, and 8 great-grandchildren; Brazi Trujillo, Bronson Wilkinson, Annabelle McClure, Lukas McClure, Scout Bradshaw, Hailey Heyborne, Evan Heyborne, and Aiden Harrington. She is also survived by her sister Judy Hafner (Carl) of Rock Springs, brother-in-law Richard, and several nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Dorothy Roberts, brother Bennie Hugh Roberts; who died in infancy, daughter Kim McMillan Bradshaw, son Scott McMillan, sister-in-law Nancy, brother-in-law Ernie and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation will take place. Per Mary Ann’s request, there will be no services held at this time.

