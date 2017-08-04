Mary E. Moore (January 5, 1948 – August 3, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Mary E. Moore, 69, of Rock Springs passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017, after a long term illness. She was born January 5, 1948, in Kane, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ira Lee and Edith (Olson) Lee.

Mary attended schools in Santa Clara, California and graduated from Adrian C. Wilcox High School with the class of 1966.

She married William W. Moore March 5, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was an active member of the Odd Fellows Excelsior Lodge #9 holding the position of Grand Master. She was the first woman Department Commander of the Canton Military Order of Odd Fellows.

Mary was owner and founder of Dugout Cards & Collectibles for 22 years.

She enjoyed painting, crafts, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband William W. Moore of Rock Springs; son David Maness of Rock Springs; daughter Dawn Maness and wife Jeni Maness of Astoria, Oregon; grandchildren Amanda Orozco, Melissa Anderson, Megan Henderson, Joshua Maness, and Olivia Reeder; great-grandchildren Kyrah Greub, Alexander Johnson, and Draven Johnson; niece Carol Lee and family of Deltona, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Edith Lee, brother Bob Lee and daughter Robynne Maness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the Reliance Park, combined with the Odd Fellows annual pot luck picnic, bring a dish if you can.

