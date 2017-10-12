Mary Ellen Steele (August 3, 1924 - October 9, 2017).

PINEDALE — Mary Ellen Steele, 93, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away at her home Monday morning October 9, 2017.

Mary Ellen was born August 3, 1924, in Creston, Iowa to George and Laura Bliss.

She attended school in Mount Ayr, Iowa where she played the clarinet and was part of the marching band and was an avid skier. She graduated from Mount Ayr High School in 1941.

After graduation, she went to work for United Airlines for about five years until she met and married her sweetheart Harry F. Steele.

They wed September 19, 1948, in Pinedale, Wyoming.

To this union, three children were born Nancy, Forrest, and Phyllis.

She devoted her life to her family; raising her children and helping Harry on their ranch.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, rock hunting, skiing, gardening, knitting, and travel.

She was a member and attended the Pinedale United Church of Christ.

Mary Ellen is survived by her children Nancy (Richard) Hulen, Forrest “Frosty” Steele and Phyllis (Bill) Mehle; four grandchildren Sherri (Mike) Thomas, Tara Hulen Green, Nathan Steele and Brian (Libby) Mehle; five great-grandchildren Emi, Nolan and Gannon Thomas and Aspyn and Woody Green.

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Laura Bliss, sister Jane Bennett, husband Harry Steele and grandson Nick Steele.

A memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, October 21st at 2:00 PM at the Pinedale Community Church (UCC).

Memorial contributions in Mary Ellen’s memory can be made to the Pinedale Public Library, P.O. Box 489, Pinedale, WY 82941