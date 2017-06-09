Mary Jane Gamble (May 14, 1938 – May 1, 2017)

RENO — Mary Jane Gamble, of Reno Nevada former resident of Green River and Rock Springs WY, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2017, she was 78.

She was born to Tarlton H. And Laura Biggs on May 14, 1938, in Jenny Lind AR. The family moved to Vallejo CA where she attended school.

She married Eugene R. Gamble in 1957 and together they had three daughters, Robin Martinez of Green River, Deborah Subic of Rock Springs and Mary Maestas of Green River.

She loved to play pool, visit and laugh with her many friends from Green River and Rock Springs. She was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2350 Green River WY and the Elks Lodge in Port Huron MI.

She was very charitable, always giving to St. Joseph’s Indian School, her Local Food Bank, the Boys & Girls Club, Salvation Army as well as various Church Organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tarlton and Laura, three sisters, Ida Wingfield, Vera Smith, Joyce McCleery and one brother Bobby Biggs.

Survivors include her daughters, Robin Martinez and husband Robert, Deborah Subic and husband Frank, Mary Maestas and husband Steve, sisters Hulda Carlson, Margaret Gregory and husband Roscoe, one brother Gene Biggs and wife Verna, her four grandchildren Jennifer Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Launy Subic and Genieva Hilton and husband Mike, seven great-grandchildren Hailey Freeman, Brinley Hollender, Hayley Martinez, Cameron Martinez, Kaden Hilton, Elizabeth Subic, Evan Subic as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has already taken place. A graveside service will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, (Edgar Section) Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 11:00 am.

We invite all friends and family to join us as we say farewell to this beautiful lady!