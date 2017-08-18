Mary L Miller (September 26, 1955 - August 16, 2017).

ELLSWORTH, KS — Mary L Miller was born in Salina, KS to John J and Susan E. (Snider) Ravenkamp.

Mary married Mac Miller in Oakley, KS on October 20, 1979.

She was a Central Supply Coordinator for Ellsworth County Medical Center, a member of St. Bernard’s catholic Church, and a former member of Ellsworth and Wilson Lions Clubs.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Howell (Steve) of Rawlins, WY; son, Stewart Miller (Natalie) of Rock Springs, WY; son Trey Miller (Sandy) of O’Fallon, IL; daughter, Heidi Miller (Jiimmy) of Urbana, MO; daughter, Maria Meier of Ellsworth; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren;mother, Susan Jamison of Salina, KS;sister, Linda Ingram (Ed) of Salina, KS; sister, Marjorie Albertson of Greenwood, MO; brother, James Ravenkamp (Pat) of Salina, KS; sister, Cindy Eisenhauer (Rob) of Pratt, KS; sister, Judy Larsen(Pat) of Vesper, KS; sister, Teresa Pearson (Roger) of Ellsworth, KS; sister Ann Nowlin (Ken) of Salina, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father, John Ravenkamp; husband, Mac Miller; son, Richard Wright; brother, John Ravenkamp, Jr; nephews, Zach Ingram and Judson Eisenhauer; step-father, Plemma Jamison; and brother in law, Lonnie Albertson.

Visitation; 2-7 p.m., Sunday, August 20, 2017, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, KS with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary/vigil service at 7 pm.

Funeral mass: 10:00 am, Monday, August 21, 2017, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church or the American Heart Association, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.