Mary Lou (Jorgenson) Kershisnik (January 28, 1930 – June 1, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Mary Lou (Jorgenson) Kershisnik, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2018 at Columbine Commons Health & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor, CO surrounded by loved ones. Mary Lou was born in Minneapolis, MN on 1-28-1930. She and her family moved to Rock Springs, WY when she was two years old. She graduated from Rock Springs High School and earned her Associates Degree in Education at the University of Denver where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

.

She returned to Rock Springs and taught school at Yellowstone Elementary School for one year when she met the love of her life, Frank T. Kershisnik. She and Frank were married on 6-17-1951 in Rock Springs where they raised four children. After starting a family, Mary Lou substitute taught in Rock Springs for many years prior to teaching 4th grade at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School. At the age of 47 Mary Lou completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at the University of Wyoming.

.

Following her graduation she taught 4th and 5th grades for 10 years at Lincoln and Yellowstone Elementary Schools until her retirement in 1987. Mary Lou was an avid Wyoming history researcher which she incorporated into her class lessons. Lessons included filed trips to South Pass City, WY and Fort Bridger, WY. After Frank’s death, Mary Lou spent 14 years living near her family in Littleton, CO. Mary Lou moved to Fort Collins, CO and later Windsor, CO to be close to her daughter, Lynne.