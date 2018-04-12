Mary Louise Slagowski (July 11, 1929 - April 6, 2018).

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mary Louise Slagowski of Mountain View, Wyoming passed away peacefully on April 6, 2018, at home surrounded by family at the age of 88.

She was born to Orson Chamberlain and Josie Emeline Hallett on July 11, 1929, in Millbourn, Wyoming.

She married Albert Lyle Slagowski on April 25, 1977, in Elko, Nevada.

Mary owned and operated Mary’s Beauty Shop in Mountain View for many years. Later in life, she worked as a librarian for the Unita County Library in Mountain View and also worked at and was a great asset to the Wasatch National Forest Service in Mountain View.

She was a member of the Presbyterian church. Our mother was a kind and gentle mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, watching her favorite sports teams on tv, playing Wii bowling. She loved traveling and playing in Wendover and Wind River Casinos.

She is survived by two sons, Barry S. and wife Margaret E. Slagowski of Lyman, Wyoming, Tim A. and wife Leanna K. Slagowski of Palm Bay, Florida, one brother and his wife, Gene and Betty Chamberlain of Indianapolis, Indiana, step-daughter Willa Robinson, 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Albert Lyle Slagowski, her mother Josie Emeline (Hallett) Chamberlain and her father Orson Chamberlain, her brothers Harold, Bryce and Jack Chamberlain.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church, 329 3rd St., Mountain View, WY where friends may call one hour prior to the services.

Interment will take place in the Ft. Bridger Cemetery, Ft. Bridger, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.