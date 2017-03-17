2

Mast Lounge Will Host Fundraiser Tonight

GREEN RIVER — The Mast Lounge in Green River will be holding a fundraiser for the Doak family tonight. There will be no cover charge, a complimentary dinner of corn beef cabbage and fried chicken buffet with sides and salads will be provided.

There will be a silent auction, items that have been donated include; H2O baskets, Posh baskets, Scentsy baskets, a brand new truck hitch, socket set, a training package from Jessica Foley, a $50 gift certificate from Angels Antiques & Things, a $25 gift certificate from Buckin Coffee, a 70″x79″ quilt donated by Kerry Wilkinson, a basket from Susan Nichols and a basket from Jenn and Jake Berg.

The event will also host a kissing booth, all proceeds to benefit the Doak family.

 

2 Comments

  1. KATIE says:
    March 17, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    awe man I would love to win the training with Jfoley !

    Reply
  2. Jenn Berg says:
    March 17, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Our basket is from Legend Services, Gibson Oilfield, Red Feather, Lauren Springer and Vickie Liptak 🙂

    Reply

