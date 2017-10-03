Maynard Lowell Arwood (April 6, 1925 - September 30, 2017).

POINT OF ROCKS — Maynard Lowell Arwood, 92, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017, at home in Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Mr. Arwood was a resident of Point of Rocks for 36 years, and a former resident of Illinois.

Mr. Arwood was born on April 6, 1925, in Willow Lake, South Dakota, the son of Vernon Arwood and Nora Nancy Antrim.

He attended schools in Willow Lake, South Dakota.

Mr. Arwood married Helen Rachel Jackson on March 1, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas. Helen passed away on May 31, 2002, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II as a first class seaman.

Mr. Arwood worked as a millwright at Millwright Local 2834 for six years, and a carpenter and millwright unions for 15 years, he later retired in April of 1987.

He was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #12 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Scottish Rite in Lander, Wyoming, Korein Shrine, Rock Springs Local Shrine Club, Mountain Lily #10, and Order of Eastern Star.

Survivors include three sons; Michael L. and wife Linda of Machesney Park, Illinois, James E. and wife Beckie of Point of Rocks, Wyoming, William C. and wife Julie of Point of Rocks, Wyoming, one daughter; Linda K. Sellers and husband Jack of Cora, Wyoming, one daughter-in-law, JoAnne Arwood of Hudson, Florida, one sister-in-law, Phillis Arwood of Huron, South Dakota, twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Arwood was preceded in death by his wife Helen R. Jackson Arwood, one son Timothy S. and one grandson Bryan F. Sellers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St,, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 6, 2017, from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.