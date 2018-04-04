Mayor Demshar Will Not Seek Re-Election

ROCK SPRINGS– Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. announced that after considerable discussion with his family, he will not seek re-election to the office of Mayor of Rock Springs.

“After 14 years in city government (six years as a Ward I Councilman, and eight years as Mayor), it is time to step down and pursue other interests in my life. My wife and I are looking forward to being fully retired and look forward to traveling and checking off the items we have on our bucket list,” Mayor Demshar said.

“As anyone who has held public office knows, it is truly a family affair. The commitment of the family is easily as great, or greater, than the commitment of the person holding public office,” he said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Demshar thanks his wife Lynne, daughter Lori, and son Larry for allowing his to “experience this great opportunity to serve the people of Rock Springs”.

“After looking at my 14 years in public office, I believe that Rock Springs is a better place to live and raise a family,” Mayor Demshar said.



Accomplishments as Mayor

Demshar said the City of Rock Springs’ efforts to bring the National High School Finals Rodeo to the city, with the help of the Sweetwater County Commissioners and the City of Green River helped put Rock Springs and Sweetwater County “on the national map”.

He also said that the support of the Rock Springs City Council and the “diligence and foresight of Chad Banks” the URA/Main Street director, the Downtown Rock Springs redevelopment effort has made “significant strides”.

“We are well along in the revitalization of our downtown area, as evidenced by the City recently being named a winner of the National Greater Main Street Award.

“I believe the working relationships between Rock Springs, the Sweetwater County Commission, the City of Green River, and the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Division of the Department of Environmental Quality are as good as they have ever been.

“These stronger working relationships have certainly worked to the benefit of the City,” Demshar said.



Improved Economic Climate

Mayor Demshar said that during his tenure as Mayor, the city experienced the worst economic climate seen in several years.

“Sales and Use Tax revenues fell to levels not seen since 2005. As a result, significant belt tightening had to occur and I can’t thank the department heads and city employees enough for the efforts they made as we worked our way through these difficult times.

“While we are still not out of the woods, so to speak, we are much better positioned, organizationally, to operate at these reduced revenue levels while providing services expected by the citizens of this city,” he said.



Term Limits Make Government “More Effective, Efficient, and Responsible”

Demshar said that from a personal and political standpoint, he has always been in favor of term limits.

“After two terms as Mayor, I am more convinced than ever that term limits are the answer to making government more effective, efficient, and responsive to the needs and wishes of the constituents,” Demshar said.



Thanking the Community

“It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Rock Springs as their Mayor. I can’t thank my family enough for their support, the City Council for their support and friendship as we confronted and resolved many issues as we moved the City forward.

“And, to the many friends that I have made along this journey, “thank you”. Each of you, in your own way, has had a positive impact on me and I am a better man because of your friendship,” Demshar said.

Demshar and his wife Lynne plan to stay in Rock Springs as they enjoy retirement.

“I look forward to seeing each of you, from time to time, as Lynne and I continue along our life’s journey together,” Mayor Demshar said.