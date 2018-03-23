McCullough Named MW Golfer of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Senior Drew McCullough was named the Mountain West Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. It is the first such award of McCullough’s career.

The Washington native led Wyoming to its third tournament victory of the 2017-18 season last week at the MacKenzie Match Play. He posted an undefeated mark, going 3-0 as the top seeded Cowboy.



In the quarterfinal, he logged an impressive 8&7 win over his opponent from Sacramento State. In the semifinal, he defeated the top golfer from host school San Francisco, 2&1, which entered the week ranked No. 51 by Golfstat.



Wyoming did not concede a single point in the first two rounds of play.

In the final, McCullough helped UW to a 3-2 win over top seed Marquette with a 3&2 win over his Golden Eagle opponent. Marquette entered the tournament ranked No. 38 in the nation by Golfstat.

McCullough was one of two Cowboys to post 3-0 records for the tournament, along with senior Glenn Workman.



Up Next

The Cowboys will be back in action March 29-31 at The Goodwin, hosted by Stanford University, at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.