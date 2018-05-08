McDonald’s and Kari’s Access Awards Team Up May 8

ROCK SPRINGS — Not sure what to get for dinner tonight? Support Kari’s Access Awards at tonight’s Community Night at the Elk Street McDonald’s from 5-7 PM.

McDonald’s will donate 15% of proceeds on May 8 from 5-7 PM, in addition to $.50 each time a Kiosk is used.

Volunteers from the program will be on hand helping and accepting any any tips that are generously donated during that 2-hour period.

What is Kari’s Access Awards?

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.