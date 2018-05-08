McDonald’s Helps Raise Money for Kari’s Access Awards [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– Elk Street McDonald’s hosted Community Night to help raise money for Kari’s Access Awards tonight from 5-7 pm.

McDonald’s donated 15% of the proceeds during that time frame and an additional $.50 every time the Kiosks were used to Kari’s Access Awards.

Volunteers from Kari’s Access Awards helped out by taking orders, working the window, wiping down tables, taking food to the tables, making milkshakes, and more.

The volunteers were also accepting donations for the program.

About Kari’s Access Awards

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.