Mead Signs 41 Bills

CHEYENNE – The following is a list of the bills Governor Mead signed on March 12, 2018:
|Enrolled Act
|Bill Number
|Title
|1.
|SEA0021
|SF0031
|Veterans’ skilled nursing center.
|2.
|SEA0022
|SF0082
|Miner’s hospital board account.
|3.
|SEA0023
|SF0027
|Excise tax audits.
|4.
|SEA0024
|SF0081
|Game and fish department-budget requests.
|5.
|SEA0025
|SF0011
|Public utility regulation-joint powers entities.
|6.
|SEA0026
|SF0090
|First judicial district-number of district judges.
|7.
|SEA0027
|SF0010
|Utilities-rate making.
|8.
|SEA0028
|SF0041
|Organ donation promotion-task force.
|9.
|SEA0029
|SF0035
|Military Service Relief Act additional protections.
|10.
|SEA0030
|SF0060
|Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Pathway-highway designation.
|11.
|SEA0031
|SF0084
|Motor vehicle registration-deployed military members.
|12.
|SEA0032
|SF0069
|2018 large project funding.
|13.
|SEA0033
|SF0063
|Interfund loan accounts and interest rates.
|14.
|SEJR001
|SJ0002
|150th Anniversary of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie.
|15.
|HEA0026
|HB0125
|Wyoming lottery revenues.
|16.
|HEA0028
|HB0008
|Stalking revisions.
|17.
|HEA0029
|HB0028
|Education reporting-children of military personnel.
|18.
|HEA0030
|HB0031
|Hathaway scholarship application deadline-extension.
|19.
|HEA0031
|HB0061
|Roadside waiver of property rights prohibited.
|20.
|HEA0032
|HB0106
|Municipal court authority-conditional suspension of fines.
|21.
|HEA0033
|HB0108
|Estelle Reel.
|22.
|HEA0034
|HB0141
|Concealed weapons in places of worship.
|23.
|HEA0035
|HB0117
|Domestic abuse-phone numbers.
|24.
|HEA0036
|HB0099
|Prescription and possession of FDA approved drugs.
|25.
|HEA0037
|HB0029
|Alternative school accountability.
|26.
|SEA0035
|SF0089
|Local government distributions.
|27.
|HEA0038
|HB0144
|Wyoming invests now exemption-amendments.
|28.
|HEA0039
|HB0039
|Wildlife conservation license plates.
|29.
|HEA0040
|HB0084
|Approval of bridge designs, plans and specifications.
|30.
|HEA0041
|HB0170
|Wyoming children’s trust fund-amendments.
|31.
|HEA0042
|HB0042
|Justice reform-graduated sanctions.
|32.
|HEA0043
|HB0172
|Produced water treatment.
|33.
|HEA0044
|HB0026
|Post-conviction relief.
|34.
|HEA0047
|HB0175
|Common college transcripts.
|35.
|HEA0048
|HB0036
|Move over requirement.
|36.
|HEA0049
|HB0014
|Municipal jurisdiction.
|37.
|HEA0050
|HB0157
|Health care providers-sexual assault protections-2.
|38.
|HEA0051
|HB0192
|Legislator communications on recordings and broadcasts.
|39.
|HEA0052
|HB0156
|State songs.
|40.
|HEJR0002
|HJ0005
|Yellowstone and Grand Teton wildlife conservation fees.
|41.
|HEJR0003
|HJ0008
|150th Anniversary of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger.