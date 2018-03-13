Mead Signs 41 Bills

By News Desk -
CHEYENNE – The following is a list of the bills Governor Mead signed on March 12, 2018:

  Enrolled Act Bill Number Title
1. SEA0021 SF0031 Veterans’ skilled nursing center.
2. SEA0022 SF0082 Miner’s hospital board account.
3. SEA0023 SF0027 Excise tax audits.
4. SEA0024 SF0081 Game and fish department-budget requests.
5. SEA0025 SF0011 Public utility regulation-joint powers entities.
6. SEA0026 SF0090 First judicial district-number of district judges.
7. SEA0027 SF0010 Utilities-rate making.
8. SEA0028 SF0041 Organ donation promotion-task force.
9. SEA0029 SF0035 Military Service Relief Act additional protections.
10. SEA0030 SF0060 Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Pathway-highway designation.
11. SEA0031 SF0084 Motor vehicle registration-deployed military members.
12. SEA0032 SF0069 2018 large project funding.
13. SEA0033 SF0063 Interfund loan accounts and interest rates.
14. SEJR001 SJ0002 150th Anniversary of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie.
15. HEA0026 HB0125 Wyoming lottery revenues.
16. HEA0028 HB0008 Stalking revisions.
17. HEA0029 HB0028 Education reporting-children of military personnel.
18. HEA0030 HB0031 Hathaway scholarship application deadline-extension.
19. HEA0031 HB0061 Roadside waiver of property rights prohibited.
20. HEA0032 HB0106 Municipal court authority-conditional suspension of fines.
21. HEA0033 HB0108 Estelle Reel.
22. HEA0034 HB0141 Concealed weapons in places of worship.
23. HEA0035 HB0117 Domestic abuse-phone numbers.
24. HEA0036 HB0099 Prescription and possession of FDA approved drugs.
25. HEA0037 HB0029 Alternative school accountability.
26. SEA0035 SF0089 Local government distributions.
27. HEA0038 HB0144 Wyoming invests now exemption-amendments.
28. HEA0039 HB0039 Wildlife conservation license plates.
29. HEA0040 HB0084 Approval of bridge designs, plans and specifications.
30. HEA0041 HB0170 Wyoming children’s trust fund-amendments.
31. HEA0042 HB0042 Justice reform-graduated sanctions.
32. HEA0043 HB0172 Produced water treatment.
33. HEA0044 HB0026 Post-conviction relief.
34. HEA0047 HB0175 Common college transcripts.
35. HEA0048 HB0036 Move over requirement.
36. HEA0049 HB0014 Municipal jurisdiction.
37. HEA0050 HB0157 Health care providers-sexual assault protections-2.
38. HEA0051 HB0192 Legislator communications on recordings and broadcasts.
39. HEA0052 HB0156 State songs.
40. HEJR0002 HJ0005 Yellowstone and Grand Teton wildlife conservation fees.
41. HEJR0003 HJ0008 150th Anniversary of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger.

