Meadow Gold Dairies Hiring Delivery Driver

Do you like being behind the wheel?

Do you like meeting new people daily?

Do you like BEING HOME?

Meadow Gold Dairies is currently seeking a Delivery Driver.

Stop searching for jobs and apply to be a Route Driver for Meadow Gold Dairies.

We offer one of the best wage and benefit packages in any industry. You will find yourself working friendly schedules with generous overtime opportunities.

To apply:

Visit the deanfoods.com website under the Careers tab.

Route Driver Details –

Class A

Great benefits and work schedule

Will be home daily

Deliver dairy products to local customers.

Apply Today

Visit the Dean Foods Facebook page HERE.

Visit the Dean Foods Website HERE.

You can call Dean Foods at 1-800-442-6969 (weekdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT, excluding holidays).

