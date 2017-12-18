Measles Case Confirmed At Rock Springs Junior High School

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District #1 has ONE confirmed case of measles at Rock Springs Junior High School. The District nursing staff have spoken with the parent, health provider, and Dr. Stachon (Public Health Officer), and bloodwork confirmed the rash is measles. This is ONE student, not an outbreak.

Staff and students who have been immunized have no need to be concerned. Pregnant women (or who might be pregnant should call their provider as a precaution). Parents of students at RSJH and Pilot Butte Elementary (where a sibling of the affected student attends) who have children who have not been vaccinated due to religious or medical exemptions have been notified their child may have been exposed. They have the option to keep their children home for two weeks if they fear their child could contract the measles.

Symptoms to watch for include: Fever, cold-like symptoms, small red spots in mouth, the appearance of rash at hairline spreading downward over the body. They may have diarrhea or an ear infection as a complication. Measles is spread through direct contact with respiratory secretions or inhalation of suspended (airborne) respiratory droplets.

Again, students and staff who have been immunized have no need to be concerned. The intent is to keep the school community informed and not cause undo panic or concern. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel welcome to contact your health care provider, school nurse, or the central administration building.