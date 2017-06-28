Meet GRHS’ New Head Cheer Coach

There’s a new cheer coach starting at Green River High School, fall of 2017 and we want to know all about her. So here’s SweetwaterNOW’s inside scoop.

This local gal is a Rock Springs High School graduate with coaching experience as well as years of experience as a team captain. Her name starts with a K and she’s ready to Kick-start the fall cheer season… Give it up for Krista Simkin!

Experience:

Instructor at Legacy Gym (Rock Springs) for Tumbling, Gymnastics and Cheer, from 2012 to 2016.

Cheerleader in college for two years at Western Wyoming Community College, where she earned her Associates Degree.

Captain of the RSHS Cheerleading All-Girl Team her senior year.

Captain of the WWCC Co-Ed Cheer Team during the 2012-2013 season.

Meet Krista Simkin: New GRHS Head Cheer Coach

Q ~ You have big shoes to fill coming on as the new cheerleading coach at GRHS. How do you plan to carry on the state champs legacy?

A ~ I have big shoes to fill but I plan on using my coaching experience with cheerleading and tumbling to help me along the way. GRHS also has an awesome support system. I plan on using the support of past cheerleaders, coaches, and of course the experience of the current team.

Q ~ How will your experience as an instructor at legacy gym help you going forward as a coach at the high school level?

A ~ My experience at Legacy will help me with the tumbling aspect of state and the coaching part of cheer. I learned and understand more about spotting, technique, and safety. I will bring this experience with me to the high school level as I was able to help with not only basic tumbling/cheerleading but also advanced.

Q ~ What are you most excited about for coaching at GRHS and the high school level?

A ~ I am most excited to still be a part of cheerleading. I have a passion for the sport and coaching has let me see it from a whole new perspective.

Q ~ What is a goal of yours for the squad for the upcoming school year?

A ~ I want my team to get as much out of this year as possible, have a successful year, and of course a state title would be nice.

Q ~ What is your favorite element of coaching?

A ~ My favorite element of coaching is watching everybody grow individually and as a team. Watching what they are able to do from start to finish gives you a sense of accomplishment.

Q ~ What is a hobby of yours outside of cheer?

A ~ I love being outdoors, enjoying the elements with friends and family.

