Meet GRHS’ New Head Cheer Coach

There’s a new cheer coach starting at Green River High School, fall of 2017 and we want to know all about her. So here’s SweetwaterNOW’s inside scoop.
This local gal is a Rock Springs High School graduate with coaching experience as well as years of experience as a team captain. Her name starts with a K and she’s ready to Kick-start the fall cheer season… Give it up for Krista Simkin!
Experience:
- Instructor at Legacy Gym (Rock Springs) for Tumbling, Gymnastics and Cheer, from 2012 to 2016.
- Cheerleader in college for two years at Western Wyoming Community College, where she earned her Associates Degree.
- Captain of the RSHS Cheerleading All-Girl Team her senior year.
- Captain of the WWCC Co-Ed Cheer Team during the 2012-2013 season.
Meet Krista Simkin: New GRHS Head Cheer Coach
Q ~ You have big shoes to fill coming on as the new cheerleading coach at GRHS. How do you plan to carry on the state champs legacy?
A ~ I have big shoes to fill but I plan on using my coaching experience with cheerleading and tumbling to help me along the way. GRHS also has an awesome support system. I plan on using the support of past cheerleaders, coaches, and of course the experience of the current team.
Q ~ How will your experience as an instructor at legacy gym help you going forward as a coach at the high school level?
A ~ My experience at Legacy will help me with the tumbling aspect of state and the coaching part of cheer. I learned and understand more about spotting, technique, and safety. I will bring this experience with me to the high school level as I was able to help with not only basic tumbling/cheerleading but also advanced.
Q ~ What are you most excited about for coaching at GRHS and the high school level?
A ~ I am most excited to still be a part of cheerleading. I have a passion for the sport and coaching has let me see it from a whole new perspective.
Q ~ What is a goal of yours for the squad for the upcoming school year?
A ~ I want my team to get as much out of this year as possible, have a successful year, and of course a state title would be nice.
Q ~ What is your favorite element of coaching?
A ~ My favorite element of coaching is watching everybody grow individually and as a team. Watching what they are able to do from start to finish gives you a sense of accomplishment.
Q ~ What is a hobby of yours outside of cheer?
A ~ I love being outdoors, enjoying the elements with friends and family.
