Memorial Day: What Does It Mean To You?

Most know the basic meaning of Memorial Day, but we decided to find out what Memorial Day means to a few locals in downtown Rock Springs. Here’s what they had to say:

Brandi Stork and Dani O’Callahan

“It’s about our Veterans. That’s what it starts with and that’s what it ends with.”

Red, white, and blue, our flag

Rosario Bernal

“It’s about the United States. Fun. Beginning of summer. I’m going to ride dirt bikes.”

Patsie Workman

“To remember my loved ones that have passed away. My dad passed away in December.”

Flowers, picnics, decorating the graves

Jaden Barbeau

“Memorial Day for me just means a day to remember everything that everybody’s gone through with wars and everything like that, just remember all the dead veterans and everybody like that.”

America, patriotism

Richard Hemmert

“A day to remember all the hardships of soldiers during all the wars that America’s been in.”

War, death

Corky Faler – Veteran

“Remember all the people and the county that we live in”

My dad — “My dad was in the military, so was I. When I came back from Vietnam I got stationed at the same base he was at in England, so that was pretty neat. I stayed there for two years and then I got out. Two and a half years, and a year in Vietnam. My dad passed away in 58, I was only 11 years old. He got killed in an accident south of Rock Springs.”

Ralph Howell – Veteran

“It’s honoring my brothers and sisters. The best friend I got was killed in Vietnam,” Howell said, voice wavering.

My brother, my grandfather, — “My grandfather was a Spanish-American War vet, my brother was a WWII vet, I’m a Vietnam vet, and there are 58,479 names on the Vietnam wall that I honor.”

Dee Howell – Veteran

“Honoring those who went before me; those that served. I honor them.

My father (WWII), my sister (Vietnam), my brother (Vietnam) — “I was airforce. I spent 20 years in it. I was in Panama, Granada, and Desert Storm.”

Ron Smith – Veteran

“Well, to honor the veterans and your family that’s passed away.

I have a lot in the Farson cemetery — “I was born and raised in Farson. I served during Vietnam.”

Doug Vanderpool and Heidi Harvey

“Supporting the troops. Remembering what they’ve died for; freedom. It’s not a way of the American belief anymore. Freedom is not free,” he said.

“Definitely the troops. Remembering, never forgetting,” she said.