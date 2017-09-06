Memorial Hospital Counts July as Loss – Facts at a Glance

ROCK SPRINGS — The first and only month of Fiscal Year 2018 was a loss for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. It was projected to be a loss in the budget, but that was overshot by $75,412.

Chief Financial Officer Irene Richardson said in a document titled ‘Narrative to the July 2017 Financial Statement’ that “We will continue to see the effect of the recent cost savings in the new fiscal year. In July, the daily cash expense came in at $206,000, down from FY2017 high of $236,000.”

See some of the main July financial facts at a glance. Figures were presented at today’s Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees regular meeting.

The Bottom Line for July

The bottom line from operations for July was a loss of $355,606, compared to a loss of $280,194 in the budget. This yields a -5.28% operating margin for the month compared to -3.92% in the budget.

The Total Net Loss for the month was $137,209, compared to a loss of $85,089 in the budget. This represents a Total Profit Margin of -2.04% compared with -1.19% in the budget.

Debt service coverage came in at 2.45. The existing bond covenants require that the hospital maintain debt service coverage of 1.25 for compliance.

Volume

Average Inpatient Census for the month was 13.1, under budget from prior year by 7.2.

Inpatient surgeries were 10 under budget at 31 and outpatient surgeries were over budget by 39 at 152.

There were 6,494 outpatient visits, under budget by 221.

Total ER visits were 1,380, which was under budget by 69. There were 51 newborns in July, over budget by 5.

Revenue

Revenue for the month was $12,760,261, over budget by $95,177.

Inpatient Revenue was under budget by $861,707.

Outpatient Revenue was over budget by $1,235,158

Employed Provider Clinic was under budget by $278,274.

Net Patient Revenue for the month was $6,606,162, under budget by $382,324.

Deductions from Revenue were booked at 48.2% for July compared to 44.8% in the budget and 46.1% for FY2017.

Expenses

Total expenses for the month were at $7,094,904, under budget by $324,125.

Salary and wage, fringe benefits, physician fees, purchased services, utilities, repairs and maintenance, other operating expenses, leases and rentals, and depreciation were under budget for July.

Over Budget Expense Categories

Contract Labor – This expense is over budget by $80,543. Unbudgeted contract personnel is over budget in Radiation Oncology. OB, ICU, Ultrasound, and Surgery are all over budget for the month.

Supplies – This expense is over budget by $14,144. Radioactive material, drugs, and office supplies are all over budget for July.

Balance Sheet

Operating Cash at month end was $11,410,779, up $41,880 from June.

Collections for the month of July were $6,431,311.

The Days of Cash on Hand for July are at 103 , up 12 days from June due to the decrease in daily cash expense. The existing bond covenants require that the hospital maintain 75 days cash on hand for compliance.

Gross Receivables at month end were $20,272,585, up $300,489 from the prior month.

Net Patient Receivables at month end were $10,968,473, up $199,060 from last month.

Days in Receivables are 49 for July, up 3 days from June.

Outlook for August

August volume is down, projecting to come in under budget. Revenue is projecting to come in at $12.7M, which is under budget with Net Revenue projecting to $6.7M. Collections are projecting to come in at $7.1M, which is slightly under budget.

Expenses are projecting to come in under budget. Salary merit increases and incentives went into effect in August. They should continue to see a decreased level of total expenses with the effects of the cost savings and financial plans. Consulting fees, contract labor, and physician fees should decrease in Fiscal Year 2018.