Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House Receives Donation from Local Marine Corps League

ROCK SPRINGS- The Memorial Hospital Foundation was presented with a donation of $2,500 for the Waldner House from the Marine Corps League, LCPL Chance Phelps Detachment #1406 of Sweetwater County on December 27, 2017.

The Marine Corps League held their 242nd United States Marine Corps Birthday Ball Celebration on November 11, 2017 and selected the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House as one of their sponsored charities of the evening. Money was raised through raffles, silent auction, and live auction. The Waldner House was chosen due to their regional support of families, patients, and veterans that require a place to stay during treatment.

“We are so honored that the Marine Corps League chose us as one of their charities. The Waldner House has helped numerous patients and their families with lodging assistance since opening a year ago and we look forward to continuing that support by offering the Waldner House to anyone who needs a place to stay” the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, Tiffany Marshall explained. “This donation will help us ensure that patients and their families have everything they need while staying at the Waldner House.”

The Marine Corps League, LCPL Chance Phelps Detachment #1406 of Sweetwater County includes members of the Marine Corps who join together in camaraderie and fellowship for the purpose of preserving the traditions and promoting the interests of the United States Marine Corps, banding those who are now serving in the United States Marine Corps and those who have been honorably discharged from the service. During their annual celebration of the United States Marine Corps birthday, the league selects a local charity or two to raise donations for.

Further, they offer $1,000 scholarships for both School Districts 1 and 2, and offer assistance to local veterans in need. The Waldner House officially opened in January 2017 and has had 27 guests staying for a total of 180 nights. The Waldner House is located approximately one mile away from the hospital and offers a like-home feel to patients who travel to Rock Springs seeking treatment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

For more information on the Waldner House, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or how to get involved, contact Tiffany Marshall at 307.352.8234.