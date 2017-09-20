Memorial Hospital Hiring Dialysis RN

Apply Online Today!

JOB SUMMARY

The staff nurse in the Hemodialysis Unit is responsible for administering nursing care to patients receiving hemodialysis treatments in an efficient, safe, and courteous manner using proper nursing procedures.

The nurse must have a basic knowledge of ESRD and its treatment. The staff member must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age, growth, and development of the patients served.

The hemodialysis nurse must also have the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patient’s requirements relative to his or her needs, and to provide the care needed as described in the hospital policies and procedures.

The hemodialysis staff nurse will also have the ability to work closely with other team members and be able to work in a charge nurse capacity delegate duties at times.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS

Education – Graduate of an accredited school of nursing with a current Wyoming licensure as a Registered Nurse. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Required Certifications – Current RN license issued by the State of Wyoming. Basic Life Support (BLS).

Training & Experience – Minimum of one (1) year experience as a staff RN. Experience in hemodialysis is preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) preferred.

BENEFITS

MHSC offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits package including health, dental, vision, retirement, & a generous paid time off program.

If you have more questions about this position, please feel free to call the Human Resources department at 307-352-8514.

To view our open positions and/or apply click here, or visit our website sweetwatermemorial.com

For further inquiries, please contact our HR Department at 307-352-8514.

