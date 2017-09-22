Memorial Hospital Hiring Nurses

Be a Nurse for Memorial Hospital; Take Care of Your Community.

Our staff holds the key to our success. We have a talented, compassionate and dedicated team!

Apply to be a nurse at Memorial Hospital Today!

Apply Online HERE.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employs more than 500 people in more than 40 different departments! That does not include all of the specialties and sub-departments, which change each year as we bring new services to the area.

Memorial Hospital is also one of the top 10 employers in Sweetwater County. We strive to be the workplace of choice in the area and believe in the philosophy that each and every one of our staff members are the owners of our facility.

We encourage you to look through our website and view the services that we offer. If you’re looking for a job, check out the positions we currently have open and apply today!

.

NEW Substantial Increases in Place NOW: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY is a 99-bed hospital that also includes a 25-bed Emergency Department. Recently, we finished construction of a new 80,000 square foot Medical Office Building that is the home of the employed physician clinic as well as Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, designed in partnership with the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT and in cooperation with our affiliate partners, University of Utah Healthcare.

.

Relocation assistance



Tuition Reimbursement for continuing education

Preceptors that guide and teach while on the job

Differential pay for shifts, weekends, and on-call

Competitive salary and benefits (View benefit summary)

To view our open positions and/or apply click here, or visit our website sweetwatermemorial.com

For further inquiries, please contact our HR Department at 307-352-8514.

.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.