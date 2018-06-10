Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Awards Three Scholarships

ROCK SPRINGS– Three Rock Springs High School 2018 graduates received scholarships Wednesday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Kenzie Overy, Ali Lange, and Brooklynne Stauffer all received scholarships to help them pursue careers in the medical field. All three scholarships were presented during the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting.

Two of the scholarships were awarded by the MHSC General Medical staff and presented by Medical Staff President Dr. David Dansie. Overy and Lange each received a scholarship for $3,000 — the hospital contributes $1,500 and the medical staff contributes $1,500 to each scholarship.

The General Medical staff typically awards one scholarship to a Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student and another to a Sweetwater County School District No. 2 student.

This year, there were no School District No. 2 applicants, so both scholarships were awarded to Rock Springs students.

Dr. Dansie said the Medical Executive Committee had a difficult time choosing recipients because there were so many worthy applicants. He commended Lange and Overy on their hard work and dedication and he congratulated all three scholarship recipients.

Stauffer received a $1,500 scholarship from MHSC. The hospital awards the scholarship annually to a RSHS Health Academy student.

“We are excited to have three of the area’s best and brightest making plans for careers in health care,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson.

College Plans

All three students have made college choices:

Kenzie Overy: She is interested in pursuing a career in orthopedic surgery and plans to attend the University of Wyoming. Overy, 18, was born and raised in Rock Springs. Her parents are Sheree and Ronnie Sains of Rock Springs and Roger Overy of Rock Springs. She has a cumulative GPA of 3.85.

Ali Lange: She is interested in pursuing a career as a transplant surgeon and plans to attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Lange, 18, was born and raised in Rock Springs. She is the daughter of Christy Doak of Rock Springs and LeRoy Lange of Rock Springs. She has a cumulative GPA of 4.0.

Brooklynne Stauffer: The 17-year-old has been accepted into the University of Wyoming Nursing Program. Stauffer is the daughter of DonaJane and David Stauffer of Rock Springs. She has a cumulative GPA of 3.98.