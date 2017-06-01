Memorial Hospital Oral Surgery Clinic Closing

This notice contains important information about the closure of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Oral Surgery Clinic.



Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County – Oral Surgery Clinic, located at 1200 College Drive, will be closing on June 15, 2017. Dr. Richard Shamo and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will no longer be available to provide Oral Surgery services to you after that date. A list of alternate Oral Surgery care centers can be obtained at the clinic and have already been mailed out to current patients. Letters, informing patients of the clinic closure, were sent out in April.

If at any time anyone feels they require urgent medical attention, please immediately seek care at the MHSC emergency department. All medical records are kept confidential, and a copy may be transferred to another clinic or released to the patient, only with patient/guardian permission. At this time, all records will remain on file with the Clinic Medical Records staff and may be accessed even after June 15th, 2017; the Medical Records staff can be reached at 307-212-7799. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is actively working with the Wyoming Board of Medicine, to ensure that the correct processes are being followed for clinic closure in accordance with the Wyoming Practice Act.

Please be assured that the Memorial Hospital Medical Office & Physician Clinic, and our highly qualified and dedicated team, is committed to providing you with outstanding care and service. If we can be of assistance to you or your family in the future, we hope you will call on us. It has been the highest honor to provide this care to the community and we appreciate the opportunity to have done so. Dr. Shamo would like to wish our patients, the community and county, Memorial Hospital, and all local agencies, the very best!

