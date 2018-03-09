Memorial Hospital Reports S&P Credit Rating Downgraded to BB+

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees reported at their regular meeting this week that the Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Credit Report had returned a BB+ with a stable outlook.

The S&P credit rating used to be a BBB- with a negative outlook. Memorial Hospital CEO said Irene Richardson said that this was the next step down.

Richardson said that, “It’s important to note that there was a steady decline in the credit rating since we were awarded it in 2013. This was the next step that we were expecting. We were hoping beyond hope that they would at least leave it the same since we did have a really nice turnaround.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She went on, “But we were lucky, I guess, in the fact that since we did have that great turnaround that it wasn’t a multi-notch downgrade. We were happy with that.”

Sweetwater County Commissioner John Kolb made an announcement about the downgrade at the commissioner’s meeting this week as well.

“BB+ is not better than BBB-, but the good news it’s a stable outlook. Stable future. It’s been recognized by Standard and Poor’s,” said Kolb.

Kolb said one of the reasons the hospital received the downgrade was due to not meeting their set budget.

“What they also found out is that their budget was counted as a negative because they tried to set a goal for making some money and being aggressive. Because they didn’t match their budget, they got a ding on it,” said Kolb.

Kolb said it was a lesson well-learned for next year’s budget.

Kolb stressed that the hospital is stable. “Things are stable, recognized by the Standard and Poor’s Report as having a stable outlook. I think it’s clear that if things weren’t changed, it would have been multiple negative downgrades. It is what it is. The good news is it’s stable,” he said.