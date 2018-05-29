Memorial Hospital To Host a Two-Day Spring Craft Fair!

You won’t want to miss this!

Sweetwater Memorial has gathered together a unique group of crafters and direct sales reps for a two-day Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31 & June 1 in the hospital classrooms.

Vendors will be selling ceramics, custom-made whiskey bottle lamps, handmade wax melts, bath and body products, quilts, Patty Cakes! gourmet cupcakes, jewelry, photography, clay sculptures, metal art, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi Accessories and assorted handcrafts.

There also will be a variety of baked goods for sale.

All money collected will benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation patient fund.

It’s not too late to reserve booth space; contact Robin Fife at 307-352-8416

About Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, pediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology.

Services include cardiac rehabilitation, cardio and respiratory, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical imaging, medical and surgical, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation and sleep disorder lab, as well as cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

